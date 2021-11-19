Windsor Group LTD Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,538,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.80 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

