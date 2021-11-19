Windsor Group LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

