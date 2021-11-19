Windsor Group LTD Sells 902 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

