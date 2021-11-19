Windsor Group LTD Sells 20,669 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,583. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

