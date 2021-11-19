Windsor Group LTD Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.10. 598,581 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

