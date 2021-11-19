Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

WIN stock opened at GBX 386.60 ($5.05) on Tuesday. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 230.59 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm has a market cap of £481.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

