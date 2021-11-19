Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,912. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $222.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

