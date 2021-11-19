William Blair Weighs in on Portillos Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Portillos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTLO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PTLO stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

