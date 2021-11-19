William Blair Weighs in on Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $62.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.57.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

