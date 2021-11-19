William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $174.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.06 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $212.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,208 shares of company stock valued at $108,216,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

