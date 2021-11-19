Wilder World (WILD) Market Cap Tops $381.53 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $381.53 million and approximately $37.22 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00009040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

