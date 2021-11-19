Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Price Down 2%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) shares dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 7,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.