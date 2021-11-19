WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels Sells 3,050 Shares of Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WRK stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 6,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

