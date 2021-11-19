WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels Sells 3,050 Shares of Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
WRK stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 6,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
