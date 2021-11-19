Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

