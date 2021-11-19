Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
