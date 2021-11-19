Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

