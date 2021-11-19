Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EMD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. 106,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

