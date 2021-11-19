Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

WAL stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

