Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.35

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.65. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 225,388 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

