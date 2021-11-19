WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.10 on Friday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.