Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Overweight

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

NYSE:IR opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

