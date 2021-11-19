Wells Fargo & Company Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.46.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.22. The stock had a trading volume of 135,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,710. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,629.80, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.94. Workday has a 52 week low of $204.86 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

