Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $710.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $710.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.96.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $628.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $646.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $579.02 and its 200 day moving average is $522.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

