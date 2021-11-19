Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $87.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

