Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 615,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,327,178 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

