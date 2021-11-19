Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,481 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

