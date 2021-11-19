Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $352.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.96. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $356.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $4,764,792.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,208.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $10,680,035. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

