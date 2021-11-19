Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $158.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

