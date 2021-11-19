Webster Bank N. A. Sells 212 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $81.38. 201,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,418,306. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

