Webster Bank N. A. Sells 123 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

SWK traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $191.06. 5,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

