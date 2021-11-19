Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,324,039 shares of company stock valued at $105,420,902. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 98,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

