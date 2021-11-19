Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.66 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 314,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,549 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

