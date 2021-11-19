Webster Bank N. A. Has $7.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832,220 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

