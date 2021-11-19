Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $287.19. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,548. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $195.39 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.