Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $158.83 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $158.83 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00188937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.76 or 0.00624231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00078724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,605,157 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

