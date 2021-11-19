Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 11.8% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Energy Transfer worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 309,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

