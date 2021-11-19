Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by MKM Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

