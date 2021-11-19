Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.32. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

