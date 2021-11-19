Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $401.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

