Walleye Trading LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after buying an additional 1,478,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,460,000 after buying an additional 121,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.