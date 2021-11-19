Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.60

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.60 and last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56.

About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.