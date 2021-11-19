VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VSE were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSEC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 536.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

