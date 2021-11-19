Vortex Defi (VTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $721.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $48,955.44 and approximately $721.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

