Vortex Defi One Day Volume Reaches $2,649.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $46,243.90 and approximately $2,649.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.