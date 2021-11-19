Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $17.31

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.06. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 53.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

