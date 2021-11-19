Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.22.

VG opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.82, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Vonage by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 548,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258,665 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.