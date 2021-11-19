VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,652 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.31% of VOC Energy Trust worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOC stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

