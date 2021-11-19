VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the October 14th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About VNUE
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.