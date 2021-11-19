Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an in-line rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of SEAT opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

