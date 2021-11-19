Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

