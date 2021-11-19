Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $15.11 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

